Attempted murder charge dropped against Alliance man accused of shooting at woman

CANTON – A Stark County grand jury has declined to indict a man accused of shooting at a woman leaving a bar.

Jurell Johnson, 35, of Alliance, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Johnson was accused of firing several shots at a woman as she leaving the bar.

A Stark County grand jury declined to indict Johnson on Wednesday.

"In this particular case, the grand jury did not find there was sufficient evidence to indic,” Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone told The Canton Repository.

Johnson was ordered released from the Stark County Jail, and the case is now closed.

Co-defendant Felicia Perez was also not indicted. Perez was accused of picking up Johnson from the scene and driving him away to elude police.

