Attempted murder charge dropped; man admits lesser crimes

Sep. 30—A Bristol man who was accused of trying to murder a woman in Windsor in last November pleaded guilty this week only to criminal possession of a firearm and violating a family violence protective order, Hartford Superior Court records show.

Malik Shakur Tiggett, 28, faces a likely sentence of 3 1/2 years in prison, followed by four years of strict special parole, for the two felonies, the records show.

A judge is also expected to impose a standing criminal protective order requiring him to stay away from the woman for 20 years.

The original charges against Tiggett included attempted murder, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30. Tiggett has been in jail since his arrest several hours after the incident occurred on Nov. 12, 2021, held in lieu of more than $1 million bond, records show.

Almost two years before the incident, in December 2019, Tiggett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge and admitted violating probation conditions in two old cases, court records show.

He was subsequently charged with twice failing to appear for scheduled court dates in those three cases, and court records indicate that he has yet to be sentenced in any of them.

He also has cases pending in Superior Court in Middletown and New Britain.

The Windsor incident was reported to police at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

While running from Tiggett early in the incident, the woman told police, she saw Tiggett holding a gun and heard a noise like a gun cocking, according to a report by Windsor police Officer Denise Bracero.

The woman said Tiggett yelled to her immediately afterward, "You're lucky it jammed. I was gonna shoot you right here," the officer reported.

Tiggett later reiterated in a text message to the woman that she was lucky the gun jammed, adding, "I really tried to kill you," according to the officer.

But the officer quoted Tiggett as saying after his arrest that he didn't have any weapons and never displayed a weapon.

While the woman was giving her statement to police, she said she had just received a text message from Tiggett telling her that if she didn't think she was going to die, she was stupid.

She said he repeated the death threat in a subsequent text message, adding, "I promise u."

Tiggett was angry that the woman had told him he couldn't see a child anymore, according to the woman's account to the police officer, who went on to recount the following:

After seeing the gun and hearing the cocking noise and Tiggett's yelled remark that he had tried to kill her, the woman said, she escaped by running into her apartment and locking the door.

After the woman called police, they tracked Tiggett's whereabouts using cellphone "pings" and eventually arrested him in Rocky Hill, the officer reported.

Tiggett told Bracero in a phone call during the incident that the woman had wanted him to stay with her that night, the officer reported.

When Tiggett said he couldn't stay, he told the officer, the woman said he wouldn't be able to see her anymore.

The child they were arguing over was missing during the incident.

But Tiggett told police after his arrest that she was at his girlfriend's Bristol apartment, and Bristol police found her there, Bracero reported.

