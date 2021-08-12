Attempted murder charge in Duluth drive-by shooting

DULUTH – A Duluth man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder following an alleged drive-by shooting Tuesday that narrowly missed a passerby.

Kewon Lavetta Issac Dunn, 21, is accused of "emptying a clip of a 9mm pistol from the passenger seat of a car, striking a young man in the back and narrowly missing a woman who happened to be jogging by in a mixed residential/business neighborhood," the St. Louis County Attorney's Office wrote in a court filing. "Evidence suggests that the defendant was motivated to kill over a broken car window dispute."

The 19-year-old victim, who said he knew Dunn and has an "antagonistic relationship" with him, was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to charges:

Brianna Rose Clark-Johnson, the victim's ex-girlfriend, was driving Dunn on E. 15th Ave. near Superior St. around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when the car stopped in the middle of the street and "numerous shots" were fired. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera at a local business.

The woman who was almost struck told police "she was thankful she was not hit by the gunfire as the bullets were traveling right past her."

Clark-Johnson, 25, has been charged with felony aiding an offender. She and Dunn were both arrested without incident several hours after the shooting.

Dunn also faces felony charges of drive-by shooting and a firearm violation. His bail was set at $500,000 Thursday.

Dunn was convicted in 2019 of second-degree aiding and abetting murder in a drive-by shooting and was given a stayed seven-year prison sentence following a year in jail, according to court records.

Second-degree attempted murder carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Dunn's next court hearing is Sept. 8.

