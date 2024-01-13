Attempted murder charge filed against Oak Hill man

Jan. 12—A Fayette County man had felony charges, including attempted murder, lodged against him recently in the aftermath of a November 2023 stabbing.

According to a Friday press release from Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Shannon Morris, FCSD detectives were contacted by the Oak Hill Police Department on Nov. 24 related to a stabbing victim who was at Plateau Medical Center following an incident which occurred in the Hilltop area.

The release from Morris noted that, based upon witness statements and evidence presented at the scene at the time, detectives determined an altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect, resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Deputies obtained warrants for Kentrell Goodman, 27, of Oak Hill, who was believed to have fled from the area. The warrants were forwarded to the U.S. Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force to assist in locating Goodman, according to the press release.

Fast forward to 2024, and the suspect was apprehended on Jan. 4 in South Carolina by the USMS and extradited back to West Virginia, the release noted.

Goodman was charged with the felony offenses of attempted murder and malicious wounding. He was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and given a $200,000 bond, according to the release.

Anyone with pertinent information on the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867).

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department's detectives' bureau.

