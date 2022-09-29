Attempted murder charge filed against 21-year-old in Sept. 20 shooting

Judge gavel with law books and scales of justice. concept of justice, legal, jurisprudence. wide view.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has filed attempted murder and aggravated battery charges against a Richmond 21-year-old related to a Sept. 20 shooting.

Chandler Patrick Walker of the 100 block of South 12th Street had previously been charged with Level 5 felony unlawful carrying of a handgun and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement after his arrest following a police chase that exceeded 80 miles per hour. The Level 1 felony attempted murder and Level 3 felony aggravated battery counts were not filed until investigators could speak to Tyus Bell-Adcock, who was shot in the abdomen.

Judge Gregory Horn found probable cause for the new charges and set a $100,000 bond for Walker, who remains in the Wayne County Jail.

The prosecutor's office has also filed a motion to revoke bond in a case charging Walker with Level 3 felony armed robbery. Walker posted $5,000 to earn his release in that case. Horn scheduled an Oct. 3 Superior Court 2 hearing on that motion.

In another active case, Walker is charged with Level 6 felony auto theft, plus three misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license. That case and the armed robbery case are both scheduled for trial Jan. 9.

A Level 1 felony conviction carries a 30-year advisory sentence and a sentencing range of 20 to 40 years as established by the Indiana legislature. A Level 3 felony conviction's advisory sentence is nine years, with a range of three to 16 years.

When Richmond Police Department investigators briefly spoke to Bell-Adcock after the shooting, he identified Walker as the man who shot him at his Hunt Street home. Bell-Adcock was then transferred from Reid Health to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators spoke further with Bell-Adcock following surgery, the affidavit said. He told them that Walker, whom he'd known for about a year, called him and then came over to his residence. Bell-Adcock said Walker was "high" when he arrived and was acting paranoid.

Walker became agitated when Bell-Adcock mentioned another person. He pulled a gun and pointed it at Bell-Adcock's head, saying he would kill him, according to the affidavit. At that point, however, he calmed down and exited the residence to stand by his car.

From the laundry room, Bell-Adcock continued speaking with Walker through an open door, the affidavit said. Walker then again drew the gun, this time shooting Bell-Adcock. Walker fled in a gray passenger car.

Responding RPD officers saw the car speeding away, and an attempt to stop Walker, who was exceeding 60 mph, was initiated on South West First Street near National Road West, according to the affidavit. Walker, however, did not stop, and the chase exceeded 80 mph as Walker disregarded stop signs.

Walker eventually stopped and was arrested in the 1200 block of Abington Pike about a half-mile from where officers located a handgun in the South West Second Street roadway along the route Walker led police, the affidavit said. The gun was in a location and had scuff marks consistent with being thrown out Walker's driver's side window and sliding in the road.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Attempted murder charge filed against 21-year-old in Sept. 20 shooting