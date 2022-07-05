Attempted murder charge for man after domestic incident in Lexington County, cops say

A man was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a domestic violence incident over the weekend, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Daniel Eugene Cokley was also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, in addition to four counts of first-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

The 33-year-old continues to be held at the Lexington County Detention Center after bond was set at $88,000 on the combined charges, according to jail records.

Cokley was taken into custody at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. On Friday, he was involved in a domestic violence incident on State Street in Cayce, according to the release.

Information about the domestic incident, or the number of people involved, was not available. There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

This is not the first time Cokley has been arrested in Lexington County.

In August 2011, Cokley was charged with robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, court records show. In 2013, Cokley pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery charge, and the other charges were not prosecuted, according to court records. He was sentenced 10 years in prison.

In January 2014, Cokley was arrested on a robbery charge, court records show, although it’s unclear when that robbery allegedly occurred. The charge ended up not being prosecuted, court records show.