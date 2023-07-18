Attempted murder charge refiled in Clinton shooting

Jul. 18—CLINTON — A Clinton man has been charged a second time with attempted murder, this time with additional charges of first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, in connection with a May shooting.

Antwand Jevonie Tinon Jr. faces those charges in regard to the May 11 shooting in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South, for which an initial charge of attempted murder filed against him had been dismissed.

According to court documents, Clinton police on May 11 responded to an apartment at 514 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton, where Lamont Wilkerson was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. Suffering injuries causing airway problems, Wilkerson was admitted to the surgical ICU of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later told officers he was walking out of the apartment when he heard two shots and had been struck in the neck from behind by a bullet.

Two spent shell casings had been located by officers at the scene, where a significant amount of blood was also noted, court documents state. Wilkerson identified the individual who had shot him as 24-year-old Tinon.

Six days later on May 17, following the issuance of a nationwide warrant for Tinon's arrest, the Clinton Police Department obtained information that Tinon and girlfriend Amariana Carter-Brown, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, were at 650 Sixth Ave. South. Messages exchanged on a third-party application led officers to later believe Tinon was communicating with Carter-Brown, who it appeared was bringing him food and clothing while he hid from law enforcement.

While executing the search warrant at the address, officers knocked on the front door while Tinon and Carter-Brown attempted to flee out the back door, court documents state. Both met other officers there who apprehended and took them into custody.

Carter-Brown, in only underwear, had attempted the escape while carrying clothing and a purse. A search of her and her possessions produced a black 9mm handgun, and inside a bag Tinon was carrying with him was a handgun, according to court documents.

Carter-Brown, accused of interference with official acts, dominion/control of firearms/offensive weapon by a felon, and accessory after the fact, was released from Clinton County Jail on July 6, following a bond review hearing. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 11.

A search of Tinon's criminal history revealed a 2019 felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

District Court Judge Tamra Roberts dismissed the case against Tinon early last month, granting the dismissal based on a motion from Assistant County Attorney Lisa Maidak.

Among the reasons cited in the prosecution's request for dismissal are claims that further investigation was needed, a photo lineup was needed to be shown to the victim, a follow-up interview with the victim needed to be conducted, and law enforcement had been unable to locate or contact the victim since his release from the hospital, according to court documents.

Tinon remained in custody in Clinton County Jail, however, pending proceedings on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm to which Tinon had entered a plea of not guilty.

The new charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon were filed July 12.

Court documents filed under these most recent charges state Wilkerson had left the residence after getting into an argument with Tinon. Wilkerson said while he was leaving the residence Tinon shot him. Wilkerson said that while he was lying on the ground, Tinon emptied Wilkerson's pockets, taking his wallet and holding a gun to Wilkerson's head prior to fleeing the area.

A $50,000 cash-only bond was set July 13 by Seventh District Court Judge Kimberly Shephard. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21 at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Attempted murder and first-degree robbery are Class B felonies, punishable each by up to 25 years in prison. Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Dominion/control of firearms/offensive weapon by a felon is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years prison.

Demetrius M. Jackson, 31, of Clinton, also was arrested in connection with the case, charged with dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jackson was charged shortly after the shooting, according to court documents written by a second officer, which state that the woman living at 514 Eighth Ave South, Apt. 3, had also told police that Jackson was the shooter. She pointed him out to police as he was standing on the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Sixth Street. Jackson left the scene, with an officer later locating him in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue South. Jackson was brought to the Clinton Police Department for an interview.

A search warrant was drafted and police searched a large black backpack-style purse that Jackson was carrying. Inside the bag they found a black loaded Ruger handgun and a black and white cactus pipe with marijuana residue, according to court documents. Police also stated they found purported marijuana weighing three grams and a container with purported THC wax, according to the documents.

Under a plea agreement, Jackson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely marijuana, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. A charge of possession of THC wax, second offense, is to be dismissed at sentencing. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 24 in Clinton County District Court.