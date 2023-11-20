Attempted murder charge after supermarket stabbing

A 34-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in a supermarket.

Trevor Green, 55, was arrested after the incident in Morrisons, Castle Quay, St Helier, at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, police said.

Mr Green is due to appear in the Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

