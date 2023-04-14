Attempted murder charges against Clackamas man dismissed

This article was updated on April, 14, 2023

Yamhill County prosecutor Kathryn Lynch in 2019 filed to dismiss charges against Jermaine Love Streeter.

Lynch's motion for dismissal cited “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction based on the court’s order of suppression of cell phone evidence.”

Judge Jennifer Chapman dismissed all counts against Streeter and the case was closed.

Original article:

A Clackamas man was arrested Monday at the Canadian border on charges of attempted murder against a pregnant McMinnville woman earlier this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities arrested Jermaine Love Streeter, 30, on an arrest warrant in Blaine, Washington as he was re-entering the U.S.

Streeter allegedly "viciously assaulted" Traci Spurgeon, 34, on May 12 in front of her residence on NE Atlantic Street, according to Capt. Tim Symons, a spokesperson for the McMinnville Police Department.

The two were in a relationship at the time, Symons said. Police are not providing details about the attack.

He faces charges of attempted murder constituting domestic violence, two counts of first-degree assault constituting domestic violence, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree theft.

Spurgeon is recovering and has since had her child, Symons said.

Streeter was taken to Whatcom County Jail in Bellingham, Washington, and will be moved to Yamhill County Jail at a later date, he said.

Streeter was formerly convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in Clackamas County, according to court documents.

U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office, McMinnville Honda, and the Red Lion Inn in McMinnville assisted in the investigation.

The case will be handled by the Yamhill County District Attorney's Office.

Virginia Barreda is the Breaking News Reporter with the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Attempted murder charges against Clackamas man dismissed