Attempted murder charges filed against Daleville man accused of shooting at officers

MUNCIE, Ind. — Formal charges have been filed against a Daleville man who allegedly fired at least one gunshot at police officers.

Trenton Wade Patterson, 48, was charged Tuesday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with two counts each of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement, and single counts of pointing a firearm and false informing.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman also filed documents seeking to have Patterson — with prior convictions for crimes including battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery — declared a habitual offender.

According to affidavits, a Daleville police officer — aware Patterson was the target of warrants issued in Madison County — pulled over a vehicle in which Patterson was a passenger, near Main and Spring streets, on the evening of Feb. 15.

Patterson at first identified himself with a false name, and then fled from the officer, the documents said. An effort to subdue him with an electronic stun device failed.

Another Daleville officer arrived at the scene, and with Patterson on the railroad tracks in downtown Daleville, he allegedly brandished a handgun, pointed it at the officers and fired it at least once, according to an affidavit. Neither office was hit by the gunfire.

A manhunt, involving several police agencies, was conducted until the early morning hours of Feb. 16 and resumed later that morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Delaware County sheriff's deputies observed Patterson — who had reportedly emerged from a storage shed — near Spring Street.

The Daleville man allegedly pointed his handgun at the deputies, and one fired a gunshot in his direction, but the bullet did not strike him, the court documents said.

Patterson then fled on foot, the reports said, and was soon determined to have entered a vehicle parked behind a house in the 14700 block of West Main Street.

After negotiations to persuade the Daleville man to surrender failed, members of the Delaware County SWAT team fired canisters of tear gas into the back window of the car, and Patterson surrendered.

As he was apprehended, Patterson "informed deputies that he had shot himself in the chest with his gun," an affidavit said.

He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he continued to be treated until Feb. 21, when he was transferred to the Delaware County jail. He continued to be held there, without bond, on Wednesday.

The attempted murder charges filed against Patterson are Level 1 felonies, each carrying up to 40 years in prison, while the possession-of-firearm charges are Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

An initial hearing in the Circuit Court 4 case is set for March 4.

The Madison County warrants issued for the Daleville man's arrest stem from cases in which he was charged with three counts of nonsupport of a dependent child and invasion of privacy.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

