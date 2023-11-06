Attempted murder charges filed in Carroll County bow-and-arrow shooting, stabbing

CARROLLTON ‒ A 20-year-old Massillon man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder arising from a Sept. 30 incident in which a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured by an arrow and knife.

Defendant Michael J. Geckler also pleaded not guilty to a charge of felonious assault in connection with the same incident.

The Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Geckler on Wednesday.

In a press release, Carroll County Prosecutor Steven D. Barnett said Geckler "purposely shot a 17-year-old friend in the back with a bow and arrow and repeatedly stabbed the youth at a King Road residence. The youth was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been discharged and is recovering at home."

The incident occurred just south of Lake Mohawk in Harrison Township.

Geckler is being held in the Carroll County jail, with bail set at $500,000.

A phone message seeking comment was left Monday with Geckler's attorney Stephen Kandel.

