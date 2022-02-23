Attempted murder charges filed in hit-and-run that injured Aberdeen police officer

ABERDEEN – A Middlesex County man has been charged with attempted murder in a Monday hit-and-run that sent an off-duty township police officer to the hospital, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Investigators identified Christopher Uszenski, 49, as the suspect and he was arrested that same afternoon during a motor vehicle stop on Pomona Boulevard in his hometown of Old Bridge, officials said.

Aberdeen Township police officers found Lt. Craig Hausmann suffering from injuries at the intersection of North Concourse and Wayside Drive in the Cliffwood Beach section of the township at 12:15 p.m., authorities said.

After an investigation on the scene, police learned that Hausmann was on foot attempting to stop the suspect from driving erratically in his Nissan Altima, when the vehicle struck him and left the scene, according to officials.

Police officers take measurements and photograph evidence along North Concourse in Aberdeen where an Aberdeen police office was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle Monday afternoon, February 21, 2022. Radio traffic indicated that the driver was later arrested at a 7-11 along Route 35 in Old Bridge.

The lieutenant is still in the hospital in stable condition, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The speed and professionalism with which this investigation was conducted was nothing short of extraordinary, and we’re pleased that the person responsible has been identified and apprehended,” Linskey said. “We’d also like to wish Lt. Hausmann a swift and thorough recovery, and let him and his department know that they have our firm support.”

Hausmann has worked for the Aberdeen Township Police Department for 20 years and oversees its Administration Division.

“Despite being off duty, he nonetheless was leveraging his many years of experience in vigilantly seeking to keep his community safe at the time of his injury, and we cannot commend those efforts enough,” Police Chief Matthew Lloyd said.

Uszenski is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision with serious bodily injury, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

He is being held at Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

