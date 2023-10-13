Attempted murder charges filed nearly month after gunfire disrupts Kansas high school game

A suspect was arrested and charged Thursday with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly firing shots at a school police officer last month outside a Wyandotte High School football game in Kansas City, Kansas, a police spokeswoman said.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney has also charged the suspect, identified only as a male juvenile, with shooting into an occupied building, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The gunfire disrupted a football game with roughly one minute left during the game against Kansas City’s F.L. Schlagle High School on Sept. 15. No one was reported injured by gunfire.

At the time, police said two suspects approached the football field’s entrance from outside the stadium and allegedly fired shots at a school police officer near the gate. The officer returned fired as the suspects fled to a vehicle and drove away.

The U.S. Marshals Service tracked the suspect charged Thursday to Manhattan, Kansas, where he was taken into custody without incident. The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, along with tips from the public, assisted in tracking down the suspect, Chartrand said.

The teen, who is from Kansas City, Kansas, was being held in Riley County awaiting extradition back to Wyandotte County.

This shots-fired incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).