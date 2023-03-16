Attempted murder charges filed in Vigo shooting
Mar. 16—A Terre Haute man accused of shooting two juveniles Friday in southern Vigo County has been charged with felonies including attempted murder.
Christopher M. Compton, 18, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3 Thursday.
He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder; one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; armed robbery; two counts of aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death; and criminal recklessness.
Compton remains in Vigo County Jail.
About 11:20 p.m. Friday, Vigo County deputies were called to a report of two people shot at an address on East Brookside Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
One of the victims, who had a graze to his head, was released from the hospital. The other was shot in the abdomen and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims were trying to buy marijuana from a man one of them had met online on Snapchat.
The victims got into the backseat of the car, and one gave the driver a little over $300; the driver pulled a handgun and pointed it at them, authorities said.
The driver took the money and told them to get out of the car. A struggle over the gun ensued, and both victims were shot.
Deputies learned that a vehicle had fled the area after the shooting occurred. A short time later that vehicle was located by Terre Haute city police.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue