Attempted murder charges reduced against man shot by cops last year

The most serious charges against an Alexandria man who was shot by police last year were amended during a court appearance on Monday.

Ricky Allen Moore was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department after a Sept. 6 incident near his Long Pine Street home. Police had been called about a man who was shooting a gun on the street, which is between Wise and Houston streets.

Police said Moore was shot after he allegedly fired his weapon. He was seriously wounded.

He was formally charged through a bill of information with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

But Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett during a hearing that he would amend the attempted murder charges to aggravated assault with a firearm.

Moore's attorney, Adam P. Johnson, entered a not guilty plea to those new charges and withdrew a motion for preliminary examination.

No new court dates have been set.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Attempted murder of police officer charges reduced against Alexandria man