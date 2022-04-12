Attempted murder charges refiled against Chaparral woman

Note: This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

LAS CRUCES - Charges against a Chaparral woman accused of trying to kill her boyfriend were refiled this month, beginning again a legal process that's started and stalled three times.

For a second time, a grand jury indicted Shelby Delgado, 26, on one count of attempted murder.

On April 11, Delgado turned herself in to Las Cruces police at the advice of her lawyer, court records show, restarting a process the case's previous judge called "convoluted."

In an affidavit, Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies describe a chaotic tryst that ended Dec. 24, 2021, when Delgado allegedly stabbed her 30-year-old on-again-off-again boyfriend, stuffed him into his truck, and drove for a while until the man was able to flee.

Delgado was first arrested March 4. But the alleged chaos did not end with her arrest.

Initially, Delgado was charged was murder despite the fact that the deputy's affidavit relied heavily on the 30-year-man's recollection of events. Then, a series of delays ultimately led a judge to quash a grand jury indictment on March 24. Delgado was sequestered in jail the entire time, despite no judge ordering the incarceration.

Now, Delgado is back in jail and her attorney, Frank DelPalmo of the Law Office of the Public Defender, is trying again to get her out. In a motion requesting a judge grant her conditions of release, DelPalmo said Delgado was employed and in regular communication.

DelPalmo added that Judge Richard Jacquez, who now oversees the case, did not have the authority to order Delgado detained. Under New Mexico law, prosecutors must prove that a defendant is dangerous and that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the safety of the public. Despite several attempts by prosecutors to hold a pretrial detention hearing, procedural issues and scheduling delays have prevented it.

DelPalmo requested a hearing on Delgado's behalf on Tuesday. However, court records show that it has not yet been scheduled. Delgado is set to go before a judge on April 18 for an arraignment.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Attempted murder charges refiled against Chaparral woman