Attempted murder, kidnapping 'terror twin trial' ends inconclusively in Marion County Circuit Court

Aug. 12—FAIRMONT — The Steven Clyde Tucker trial ended on a cliffhanger on day 3 of court.

Attorneys delivered their closing statements before noon, after which Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Wilson gave the jury deliberation instructions. The court broke for recess at noon. Upon their return, the jury set off to deliberate in a separate room. The jury returned roughly two hours later, but not to give a verdict. Instead and prior to the jury's return, Judge Wilson convened the court in private with Prosecutor Sean Murphy and Defense Attorney Jared Moore, where one of the parties made an undisclosed motion.

When the jury returned, Wilson excused the jury after granting the unknown motion. He ordered that the case be rescheduled for an as of yet undetermined time. Wilson declined to offer a comment regarding if the undisclosed motion would become public information at a later date in the docket entries for the case.

It's not clear if the jury reached a verdict when the judge excused them.

Both Murphy and Moore declined to comment on the development. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, who showed up and was present to hear what would have been a verdict in the case, declined to comment as well.

Jason Jones, the man at the heart of the case, testified Thursday. Prosecutors allege that Tucker shot, stabbed and beat Jones at Tucker's house in 2022, before having Jones taken away. Jones was left for dead at a power substation on Francis Mine Road.

However, it appears that the defense's case rested on casting doubt on whether Tucker was involved at all in Jones' assault. Instead, their case seemed to suggest that it was Tucker's brother, Danny, who was responsible for the crime. Also, it appears that the defense also cast doubt on Jones' credibility during his testimony on day 2 of the trial.

"Can you believe anything that came out of Jason Jones' mouth? Where was Danny Tucker? They didn't want you to hear straight from the horse's mouth that Danny Tucker shot Jason Jones. Please do not convict Steve Tucker because he has an evil twin brother," Moore wrote in an email, where he revealed a few statements from his closing argument.

Prosecutor Sean Murphy declined to provide his closing argument.

