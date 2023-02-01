Attempted murder and other charges filed after a fight on Ingleside Road

Feb. 1—PRINCETON — Multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, wanton endangerment and conspiracy were filed against two men after a gunshot gashed a woman's forehead during a fight along the Ingleside Road area of Mercer County.

Trooper First Class D.R. Kincaid responded along with Senior Trooper H.E. Ingraham, Trooper Z.A. Hatfield and Trooper E.C. Nunn with the West Virginia State Police detachment in Princeton after a fight between multiple subjects was reported in the 10951 area of Ingleside Road, Kincaid said in a criminal complaint.

While driving to the scene on Jan. 27, the troopers were informed that a man who had been in the fight had left the scene after gunfire struck his girlfriend in the head, Kincaid said. On that same day, the troopers made contact with the woman on Peggy Branch Road and saw "a large gash" on her head, and "transport by emergency medical personnel was arranged."

The trooper found two bullet holes in the pickup truck's rear bumper and window area, Kincaid said. The male driver was taken to the Princeton detachment, and charges were pending.

Troopers then found several individuals at a garage on Ingleside Road. Two of them were identified as Kirkland Isaiah Dye, 23, of Princeton and Jason Fisher, 28, of Princeton, Kincaid stated in his report. A third male subject who was not charged was with them.

Dye and Fisher said that there was a fight when the pickup truck's driver came to the garage and "shots were fired by an unknown party," Kincaid said. During a search, six .40-caliber Smith & Wesson shell casings were found in the garage. Kincaid spoke with the third individual, who said he had not seen anyone with a firearm. Dye and Fisher were detained and transported to the Princeton detachment.

On Jan. 28 after Kincaid read and reviewed a DPS Form 9 interview and Miranda Rights form with Fisher, who agreed to be interviewed, according to the report. Fisher said that he was at the garage with Dye and a second person when the pickup truck's driver arrived, "did a burnout" in the roadway and left. He turned a short time later, got out of his pickup truck with "a club-like object: and started beating the hood of Fisher's vehicle.

Dye said he produced a Glock firearm and fired two shots into the air. Dye then said another person left the area to pick up his girlfriend and returned after the altercation had taken place, according to the criminal complaint.

Dye said he put the Glock into another pickup truck while Fisher collected the shell casings and put them in the garage, Kincaid said in the report. Dye said that Fisher put the Glock in a Chevrolet Cavalier parked nearby. Senior Trooper Ingram later recovered the Glock from the Cavalier.

Dye has been charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, six counts of attempt to commit a felony: second-degree murder, and six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Fisher was charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Dye was being held Tuesday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond, and Fisher was being held on $50,000 cash or surety bond, according to court records.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

