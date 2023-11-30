Attempted murder, other charges lodged against Fayette man

Nov. 29—Felony charges were lodged against a Fayetteville man after an incident on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to a press release from Fayette County Chief Deputy Shannon Morris, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call involving shots fired in the Jenkins Fork area of Beckwith around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were told that the ex-husband of the homeowner forced entry into the home and fired two shots into the bed, missing the woman lying there, according to the release.

He then left the area, the release noted.

Detectives obtained warrants for the man and he was located in Dunbar by the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District CUFFED Task Forces from Beckley and Charleston, Morris said in the release.

Charles Treadway, 69, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with the felony offenses of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to the release.

Treadway was transported to a Kanawha County magistrate to be arraigned.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD's Detectives' Bureau.