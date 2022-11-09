Attempted murder of police officer trial postponed

Nov. 9—The trial for a man charged with attempted murder of a police officer in January was postponed, with the case being sent back to pretrial hearings.

Jeffrey Lamule Paradise, 33, of Hwy. 1223 in Corbin, was set for trial this month on charges of firing a gun at Kentucky State Police Trooper Steve Walker on Jan. 11. He was additionally charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to illuminate rear license plates.

Information in the case indicates that Walker was attempting to stop Paradise's vehicle for a traffic violation as it traveled along Cumberland Gap Parkway. The vehicle did not stop, however, which began a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the driver, Paradise, lept from the moving car at Cumberland Gap Apartments, with the vehicle then striking a parked car.

Paradise fled from Walker, hiding behind a building, where it was noted that he was armed with a gun. Walker commanded Paradise to drop the weapon several times; however, the man did not comply — instead firing at Walker.

Walker then returned fire, striking Paradise and then giving medical aid to the man until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. Paradise was transported to Saint Joseph London hospital, then flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Paradise was released from the hospital and booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center on Jan. 25.

A court date for pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 28.

Another man charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer also had a rescheduling of a trial date. Michael V. Collins, 61, of Betty Lane in London, was also set for jury trial but that date was set aside in a court hearing on Nov. 1. Collins is now set for a pretrial conference in Laurel Circuit Court on Nov. 28. He is charged with pointing a gun at two Laurel Sheriff's deputies on Feb. 6, 2020.

In an unrelated case, a London man plead guilty to second-degree assault against a female victim on July 22, 2021. Jeffrey Paul Smith, 52, of Old Way Road in London, was indicted for attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree assault. The attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement in which Smith pled to an amended charge of second-degree assault. He was recommended to serve a 5-year sentence.

Story continues

Dustin Ray Messier, 32, of Chestnut Street in Corbin, was also involved in the dispute in which Smith was present. Messer pled guilty to an amended count of second-degree assault and was recommended to serve 5 years in prison.

A man charged with exposing a 14-year-old to sexual contact also pled guilty to an amended charge. Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of Hemlock Lane in London, was indicted in April for first-degree sexual abuse of the minor age victim on Jan. 18, 2021. During his hearing on Nov. 1, Dean's charge was amended to sexual misconduct and he was recommended to serve 12 months in jail, probated for 60 months on the condition Dean serve 60 days of that sentence.

Melissa A. Rose, 35, of Worley Avenue in Dayton, Ohio, entered a plea agreement on charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years old. Rose was indicted in January 2022 for allegedly intentionally abusing a child who was 4 years old over a period of 5-month period in 2018. Rose was recommended to serve 5 years on an amended count of second-degree criminal abuse of the child.

Tony Taylor, 33, of Elisha Feltner Road in London, also pled to an amended charge. Taylor was indicted for first-degree assault of a female by shooting her in the leg on Sept. 28, 2021. During last week's hearing in Laurel Circuit Court, Taylor's charge was amended to second-degree assault and he was given a 5-year sentence, which was probated for a 10-year period.