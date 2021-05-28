Attempted murder suspect who allegedly faked death in 2015 is arrested

An attempted murder suspect who faked his own death in 2015 was arrested Thursday after six years on the lam, Oklahoma police said.

Christopher Tomberlin was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Oklahoma City Police Department following a weekslong investigation. It's not clear what charges he faces.

Oklahoma police and the U.S. Marshals did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Tomberlin was wanted for allegedly trying to kill his then-girlfriend in Bibb County, Georgia in 2015. According to The Telegraph, he allegedly threatened to kill the woman, bit her on the hand and threw a hatchet at her. The hatchet missed and lodged into a door in their Macon home, the outlet reported.

At the time, he was booked on family violence charges of aggravated assault, battery and terroristic threats but was later released from jail.

Shortly after this incident, Tomberlin allegedly faked his own death, according to a police press release. For the past six years, authorities believed he was dead until new information surfaced that he might be alive and living in Oklahoma.

"Analysts from our Criminal Intelligence Unit worked diligently, and were able to piece together Tomberlin’s latest steps, leading officers to the area of SW 77th and Douglas where today, he was taken into custody without incident," police said. "Great work by everyone involved in getting this dangerous man off the streets!"