Attempted murder suspect arraigned in Van Wert County

Feb. 16—VAN WERT — A Fort Wayne man arrested last week in connection with a recent shooting on Elm Sugar Road in Van Wert County pleaded not guilty to suspicion of attempted murder and other charges during his arraignment Tuesday in Van Wert Common Pleas Court.

Brandon Fair, 36, of Fort Wayne, appeared before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield and entered not guilty pleas to charges of suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery, all felonies of the first degree, along with two counts of suspicion of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

Fair was arrested last Wednesday, Feb. 9, by officials from the Allen County Indiana Sheriff's Department and was transported back to Van Wert County by deputies Friday, Feb. 11, after waiving extradition.

Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach initially reported that his office received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 1, regarding the shooting at 2947 Elm Sugar Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned two suspects had allegedly entered an outbuilding where the unidentified male was living and reportedly assaulted and shot the resident of the outbuilding.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Bond for Fair was set at $250,000 cash. A pre-trial hearing was set for March 2.