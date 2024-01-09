Attempted murder suspect arrested following crash

Jan. 8—RIPLEY COUNTY — A Cross Plains man is facing multiple charges following an incident that started late Saturday in Jefferson County.

According to Madison Chief of Police Shawn Scudder, his department responded to a report of a shooting but learned that the suspect, identified as Mark Swafford, 43, of Cross Plains, had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect's vehicle was eventually spotted and a pursuit ensued. That pursuit ended sometime around midnight when Swafford crashed his vehicle near Friendship in Ripley County.

Chief Scudder said both Swafford and a passenger in his vehicle, who was not identified, were injured and required medical treatment. The injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Swafford faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery.

Chief Scudder said he was pleased an arrest was made so quickly and offered his thanks to the other agencies and officers who were involved.

The chief is encouraging anyone with information about what transpired prior to Swafford's arrest to contact the Madison Police Department at (812) 265-3347.