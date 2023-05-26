Attempted murder suspect in Bergenfield shooting was dating victim, police claim

A man suspected of shooting a 20-year-old woman in Bergenfield on Sunday was dating the victim at the time of the alleged attack, according to a warrant issued for the fugitive's arrest.

Prosecutors announced Thursday they had charged Aaron Sierra, 22, in the shooting, which they are now calling an attempted murder, and continued to search for him Friday in a multi-state manhunt, cautioning that he may be armed and dangerous.

In the warrant, police claim the two were quarreling in the suspect's bedroom on North Taylor Street when Sierra allegedly shot the victim multiple times with a stolen handgun and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim ― whose name is being withheld ― was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where she survived her wounds and was in stable condition as of late Thursday night, prosecutors said.

In addition to attempted murder, Sierra was also charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and weapons offenses in relation to the shooting.

Meanwhile, local and state agencies in New York and New Jersey continue to pursue the Bergenfield resident, who was last known to be somewhere in upstate New York, prosecutors have said.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 226-5532.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergenfield NJ shooting suspect was dating victim, police say