Update: Attempted murder suspect in custody

Oct. 28—Update: After receiving a tip from a citizen, the sheriff's office, North Bend police and Coquille Tribal Police were able to arrest the suspect.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a North Bend man suspected of kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend.

According to a release from Capt. Gabe Fabrizio, deputies are looking for 46-year-old Robert Elliott Danford. Fabrizio said the sheriff's office has probable cause to charge Danford with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault.

Fabrizio reported the sheriff's office received a 9-1-1 call at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday from a citizen who found a bloody and bruised woman at the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Deputies responded to the scene and met with a 43-year-old woman from North Bend who told deputies she had been badly beaten by Danford. The woman said Danford kidnapped her when she got off her shift at the 7-11 in North Bend. Before the incident, the woman had a restraining order that prohibited Danford from coming within 150 feet of her.

The woman told deputies she escaped at the South Slough Reserve and hid in the woods for a couple of hours before being found by someone in the area. The victim was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay and later flown to a hospital in Eugene.

Sheriff's deputies and K9 officers searched the area but were unable to locate Danford. Fabrizio said one one point, Danford was armed with a knife.

A detective from the Coos County Major Crimes team assisted deputies on scene with the investigation.

The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to locate Danford who has ties to North Bend and the Empire district of Coos Bay. If located, please contact the Coos County Dispatch at 541-396-2106 or call 9-1-1. Do not contact Danford as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Danford was last seen in the area of the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve. He was wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and a pair of black Croc's sandals.