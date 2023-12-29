Attempted murder suspect found dead after barricading himself in Des Moines motel

A man sought on an attempted murder charge was found dead in a Des Moines motel Thursday night, authorities said.

David P. Makeeff, 59, of Des Moines, had barricaded himself against police in a room at the Fleur Lodge Motel, 4817 Fleur Drive, before dying in an apparent suicide, Urbandale police said in a statement.

Police had been seeking Makeeff after investigating an assault in the 2700 block of 82nd St. in Urbandale on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers found three adult victims, who were later identified as Makeeff’s relatives, inside a residence there.

More: Tom Lyon died in an infamous Iowa killing over 20 years ago. Now, his wife, daughter open up.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, authorities said. An arrest warrant for attempted murder was issued for Makeeff.

Police said they located him Thursday night at the motel and attempted to make contact. When they were unsuccessful, they entered his room and found him dead, they said.

The case remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

It was the second violent death reported at the motel in 2023. Russell Allen McKeehan Jr., 45, of Des Moines, died of gunshot wounds there Jan. 13. Surfun Boens, 51, of Des Moines was convicted of first-degree murder in the case Nov. 20.

Also, in August, a man was charged with starting a fire at the motel. Richard Thompson, 33, was charged with first-degree arson. Court records show no disposition in the case.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Urbandale attempted murder suspect found dead in Des Moines motel