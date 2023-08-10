Attempted murder suspect in Hagerstown case found dead in West Virginia

The suspect Hagerstown Police were looking for in a weekend attempted murder case has died from a suspected overdose, according to Hagerstown Police.

Timothy Lee Ware, 53, of the 500 block of Virginia Avenue, was found dead in Berkeley County, W.Va., on Tuesday, according to a Hagerstown Police post on Facebook and Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, department spokesperson.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Police previously issued a warrant for Ware for charges that included attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the hammer attack and shooting of his infant's mother.

Ware also was charged via warrant with neglect of a minor.

Ware had taken the infant from the couple's home. The child was found a few hours later in Smithsburg with the help of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hagerstown Police have said.

Child Protective Services responded for the child.

Hagerstown Police responded to the first block of Devonshire Road in the city's West End at 3:57 a.m. Saturday for someone attacked with a hammer. Police later determined she also had a gunshot wound.

The mother, whom police have not identified, was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

She remained in critical condition, Fetchu texted on Wednesday.

That block of Devonshire is between one-way Washington Avenue and two-way West Washington Street.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: HPD says attempted murder suspect Timothy Lee Ware found dead in W.Va.