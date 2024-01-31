Attempted murder suspect remains loose, local police say. He’s considered armed and dangerous

Selma police are searching for a man who cops say attempted to kill two people.

Joseph Mejia, 23, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

He remains at large, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to Selma police, Mejia was identified as being involved in two separate shootings this month in Selma.

On Jan. 20, Mejia allegedly shot a victim and fled the scene on the 2600 block of Whitson Street, Selma police said.

Then on Monday, police identified Mejia as the suspect in the shooting that occurred on the 2000 block of Park Street.

Anyone with information of Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Selma police at 559-896-2525 and ask for Detective Guizar or Sergeant Garcia. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.