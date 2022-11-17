Attempted murder suspect using his 2 toddlers as ‘human shields’ shot by Ga. deputies, sheriff says

A man wanted on attempted murder charges in Maryland barricaded himself in a Georgia home and used his own toddlers as human shields as he exchanged gunfire with deputies, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said a woman reported that she’d escaped from an apartment in Waynesboro Wednesday night where she was assaulted by her ex, 33-year-old Kevin McCardell. The woman said McCardell was still in the home with the 1 and 2-year-old children she shares with him.

The woman also told deputies that McCardell had outstanding felony warrants stemming from another domestic violence incident in June and that he was facing charges of attempted murder and assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies went to the apartment the check on the children around 8:40 p.m.. When they got there, deputies say McCardell met them at the door holding both children in his arms, then shot at deputies twice.

Deputies shot back at him and McCardell barricaded himself inside the apartment and shot at deputies again.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Negotiators tried to coax McCardell out of the apartment for several hours while the children were still inside. When McCardell came to the door several hours later, he was “using the children as a human shield” and pointing a gun at SWAT teams.

An officer was able to shoot McCardell in the leg and rescue the children. No one else was hurt. The children were returned to their mother’s care.

McCardell is facing numerous felony charges including false imprisonment, multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

McCardell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, according to WJBF.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to investigate the shooting.