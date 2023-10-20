Attempted murder suspects captured near TMH trigger school lockouts

Four Leon County schools went on lockout Thursday as law enforcement captured two attempted murder suspects near Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office took two suspects into custody for an attempted murder in Dothan, Alabama, and discovered a car that allegedly belonged to one of the suspects at TMH.

LCSO would not identify the two suspects as the case remains an ongoing investigation in Houston County.

The schools on lockout were Elizabeth Cobb Middle School, Hartsfield Elementary School, Kate Sullivan Elementary School and Leon High School. The lockout was lifted on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

District spokesperson Chris Petley said this is common when there is a law enforcement presence near any school campus.

A lockout is implemented when there are issues in the area triggering the campus to undergo heightened security measures to make sure no one is allowed to enter the school building.

More: International organization recognizes LCSO for 'pioneering' Anatomy of a Homicide Project

Alaijah Brown is with the Tallahassee Democrat and can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Dothan attempted murder suspects arrested as Tallahassee schools lockout