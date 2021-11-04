Attempted murder trial being held at Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center as courthouse undergoes storm repairs

The Houma-Terrebonne/Barry Bonvillain Civic Center is seen Wednesday.

Testimony has begun in the trial of a Houma man accused of shooting and injuring a woman two years ago.

Clifford Brown, 40, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal property damage.

Because the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse is undergoing repairs after Hurricane Ida, the trial is being held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

Since the Category 4 storm made landfall Aug. 29, judges in Terrebonne have made alternate plans to carry on the justice process, Executive Assistant District Attorney Carlos Lazarus said.

“Both courthouses suffered damage,” he said. “They’re still working to repair the Courthouse Annex and main courthouse, and both remain closed to the public. However, the judges as of a couple of weeks ago started finding alternative places to hold court."

Here are the current arrangements:

Judge David Arceneaux is having court at Houma City Court, which has two courtrooms.

Judges Juan Pickett and Timothy Ellender Jr. are holding court at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

Judges Jason Dagate and Randy Bethancourt are holding court downstairs when necessary in the courthouse lobby.

"They’re basically allowing people to plead guilty or not guilty," Lazarus said of Dagate and Bethancourt. "If they plead not guilty, they get a new court date. If they plead guilty, they are sentenced and escorted to Bonds and Fines.”

Brown’s charges resulted from an incident that occurred about 8 p.m. Nov. 9, when Houma Police were called to Isabel Street to investigate shots being fired.

When police arrived, they learned a 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body and was driven to a local hospital.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned an argument had taken place. The suspect, identified as Brown, left after the fight and returned with a gun before shooting in the direction of a large group of people, police said.

One of the shots struck and injured the woman, who has since been treated and released from the hospital, authorities said.

After police got a description of Brown’s car, they found him on Grand Calliou Road near Industrial Boulevard and took him into custody, authorities said. Brown was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he is being held on $150,000 bail.

Assistant District Attorneys Gary Williams Jr. and Chris Erny are handling the prosecution. Brown is being represented by court-appointed Houma attorney Garyland Wallis.

District Judge Timothy Ellender Jr. is presiding over the case.

To convict Brown, the 12-member jury's decision must be unanimous.

