Attempted murder trial of Marion man starts Tuesday

Jun. 29—ANDERSON — A Marion man charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2020 shooting is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday.

Tevin King, 29, goes on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 in the shooting of Antonino Thompson on Aug. 16, 2020, in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.

King is charged with a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a handgun without a permit.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Department Detective Norman Rayford states that officers were investigating an unrelated shooting in the 1600 block of South Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Thompson, of Anderson, had been shot multiple times.

According to the affidavit, detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed King standing in a nearby parking lot along with several other people.

Thompson is seen confronting King, which led to King smacking Thompson in the head. Thompson is observed walking away from the scene and King being given a handgun by another individual, according to the affidavit.

The video shows Thompson coming back and obtaining a handgun from someone in crowd. He is observed walking on a sidewalk with the weapon in his hand.

According to the affidavit, King then shoots Thompson several times. He later admitted to the shooting with a Glock that APD confiscated.

King told detectives that he had words with Thompson about three weeks before the shooting about "not sharing a blunt," which is a hollowed-out cigar filled with marijuana.

He said the two men had words again about a week later when Thompson pulled a gun on King.

King said he shot Thompson first the morning of Aug. 16 because he saw Thompson with a gun and felt he was getting into a position to shoot King.

