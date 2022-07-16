Attempted murder trial moved to Nov. 30

Jul. 16—ANDERSON — The trial of an Anderson man representing himself on a charge of attempted murder has been continued.

Michael McCune, 62, homeless, was arrested in January 2020 on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a friend 13 times.

The trial was originally set to start on Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, but has been moved to Nov. 30.

McCune filed motions to dismiss and to compel the state to produce medical records.

Judge Angela Warner-Sims had not ruled on McCune's motions, and the prosecutor's office had not filed a response as of Friday.

In 2020 McCune, while being housed at the Madison County Jail, severed a portion of one of his fingers and mailed it to The Herald Bulletin to protest conditions at the jail.

At the time he was on disciplinary lockdown in a cell by himself for stealing from the medical staff.

Court documents show the incident started at a birthday party that ended in a fight, leaving Laverne Pflugh Jr. with 13 stab wounds.

Pflugh was treated at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital for stab wounds to the right hand, chest, groin, upper and lower back.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McCune was at a birthday party at a local bar. Afterward, those at the party went to a house in the 1900 block of East 49th Street where an argument started between McCune and Lavern Pflugh.

McCune returned later, a second fight started in the front yard and Pflugh was stabbed 13 times, according to the affidavit.

Police found signs of a struggle in the front yard and blood stains leading into the kitchen of the house.

McCune was stopped by police near the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road. A knife was spotted on the front seat, police said. The knife reportedly had dried blood on a serrated blade.

Pflugh said he was having a conversation with his girlfriend when McCune got involved and an argument started between the two men.

According to the affidavit, McCune was told to leave the house after he hit Pflugh in the mouth. A short time later, McCune returned and was again told to leave. Pflugh told police he was stabbed when the fight broke out in the front yard.

McCune was convicted in 1985 in the stabbing death of Tony M. Pirtle on June 2, 1983.

The men were sitting next to each other in a waiting area at the Indiana Reformatory when McCune stabbed Pirtle with a knife, according to court records. McCune was on crutches and was not handcuffed; Pirtle's hands were cuffed behind his back, the records said.

At the time, McCune was serving a sentence in the reformatory on a 1980 robbery conviction in Madison County.

