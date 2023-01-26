Attempted murder trial postponed again

Jan. 26—The trial for a man accused of shooting his son-in-law has again been postponed.

It's been three years since Mark Wilburn's grandchildren told police he shot their dad and nearly shot one of them, according to court records.

Court records show Wilburn's trial has been rescheduled at least nine times, mostly at his request, but never at the request of the Boone County Prosecutor's Office.

"This office strenuously objected to any further continuances in this matter," Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said. "We are ready to try this case, and we feel terrible for the victim and the victim's family because of this delay."

Michael Maxwell had just been granted custody of the children he shared with his estranged wife and Wilburn's daughter, Brittany Maxwell, in January 2020, police reported. Michael showed up to collect the children at their mother's home in the Hoosier Estates Mobile Home Park in Lebanon, and Wilburn shot Michael, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wilburn was apparently upset over comments Michael made to the Indiana Department of Child Services, police reported at the time.

Michael and Brittany's 7- and 6-year-old children told police their grandfather pointed the gun at their father's head and shot him, Lebanon Police Detective Bryan Spencer reported. The younger child said "Papaw" also nearly shot him, according to court records.

Wilburn pulled the trigger a second time, but the gun jammed, according to court records. His wife, Melina Wilburn, refused to call 911 when Michael asked, instead saying, "... you little bastard, die," Spencer wrote.

Brittany's boyfriend reportedly drove Michael to Witham Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he survived.

Wilburn is charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and two counts of criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

He was scheduled for a February trial, but the COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for slowing the case early on, Eastwood said.

Also, Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein appointed pauper council for Wilburn at his request, but he later dismissed the attorney and instead represented himself. Then Wilburn hired an attorney, who asked for the latest continuance on the basis that he needed more time to review discovery materials and maybe work on a plea agreement, according to the motion filed by attorney Randy Fisher of Carmel.

Wilburn has been held in the Boone County Jail since October 2021 after violating the terms of his home detention agreement while he awaited trial.