Attempted murder trial postponed, still on

Feb. 10—GREENUP — A trial for a Greenup man facing three counts of attempted murder will begin Feb. 20.

Jonathan Dale Howard, 25, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree fleeing and evading police and fourth-degree domestic violence assault in June 2021.

Howard is accused of firing a rifle at a home with three occupants inside, according to previous reports.

Court documents indicated Howard fled from police on numerous occasions and made it to Cincinnati before turning himself in.

In September, Howard's attorney, Michael "Frenchie" Curtis, told the court no plea arrangement could be negotiated with Commonwealth's attorneys and a trial was previously set to begin Feb. 13.

On Thursday, Howard appeared before Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud.

Because of Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkel's absence, attorneys anticipated needing to postpone the jury trial date.

"I have no objection to a continuation with bail," Curtis said.

Curtis voiced his displeasure with delaying the trial and stated his client had been in jail for 20 months at this point.

Curtis said he was willing to bump the trial date a week, "Otherwise," Curtis said, voicing his argument for the immediate release of Howard.

After it was determined Merkel would return next week, McCloud set a pre-trial date for Feb. 16 to address any pre-trial motions and the jury trial date for Feb. 20.

