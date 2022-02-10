Attempted murder trial for two Fresno County gang members abruptly ends on Wednesday

Two Calwa gang members, who police said recruited teenagers to commit gang crimes, abruptly ended their trial Wednesday by pleading no contest to a charge of attempted murder.

Jessie Aguilar, 47 and Juan Venegas, 40, were charged with five felonies, including conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The two men were among 14 people arrested in October as part of a three-month investigation into gang crimes, including murder and gun possession.

As part of their agreement to plead no contest, Venegas faces 15 years to life in prison. Aguilar, who is already in Salinas Valley State Prison serving a life sentence for murder, will receive another life sentence.

Investigators describe Aguilar as an influential member of the Calwa Varrios Locos Bulldogs and Venegas as a member in good standing.

Court documents detail how Aguilar used a contraband cell phone and WhatsApp to communicate with Venegas about a plan to kill a gang rival. Detectives intercepted a phone call from Venegas and another gang member discussing the shooting.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the plan when he spotted Venegas near Calwa Park. Venegas was found with an illegal 9 mm ghost gun that was converted to a machine gun, according to court records.

“Today’s pleas reflect the egregious conduct by two Calwa Bulldog gang members to recruit children to commit murder on their behalf,” said Robert Veneman-Hughes, senior deputy district attorney. “Defendant Jessie Aguilar, who is serving a life sentence for a murder committed to benefit the Calwa Bulldogs, worked with defendant Juan Venegas to recruit a fourteen-year-old into a plan to murder a gang rival.”

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9 in Dept. 54.