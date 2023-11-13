Attempted murder in Union City being investigated

(KRON) — Police in Union City are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday as an attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced on Monday. Union City PD officers responded on Sunday to the area of Pacific Street and Central Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside San Leandro Chili’s

Arriving at the scene, officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Union City PD is not aware of any active threats to the community, it said. An investigation into the incident remains active, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.