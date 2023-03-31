Attempted-murder warrants issued for Fayetteville man in Kenbrian Street arson

A Fayetteville man is being sought on seven charges of attempted first-degree murder in a mobile home fire off Murchison Road early Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Warrants for Patrick Bernard James, 41, also charge him with first-degree arson, burning of personal property and assault on a female, according to a news release.

He is accused of setting his girlfriend’s mattress on fire during a domestic dispute about 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kenbrian Street. At the time, two adults and five children were inside, the release said. Everyone escaped uninjured, but the home was destroyed.

A Fayetteville man is wanted on seven charges of attempted first-degree homicide after allegedly setting his girlfriend's mattress on fire at this mobile home in the 1700 block of Kenbrian Street on Thursday, March 30, 2023, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the release, James was last seen driving a black 2007 Chevy Avalanche truck with a North Carolina license plate. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact Fire Investigator R. Tyndall at 910-677-5499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in Kenbrian Street arson