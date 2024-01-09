Attempted murderer sentenced to 66 years in prison for shooting at clerk

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Forty-year-old Bertrum T. Anderson Jr. is heading to prison for nearly five decades because he fired at a convenience store clerk, narrowly missing a 10-year-old boy sitting in a car near the clerk.

On May 6, Anderson argued about the price of merchandise with a convenience store clerk, and the clerk asked Anderson to leave the store after he spoke racial slurs against the clerk.

Anderson returned a short time later to the store in the 600 block of Union Street as the clerk was standing outside and on the phone with 911 dispatchers. He shot at the clerk several times, but his bullets hit a car, where a woman and a 10-year-old boy were parked. One shot narrowly missed the boy.

On Monday, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer sentenced Anderson to 66 years in prison for his crime of attempted murder, aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm, and being a habitual offender.

More: Lafayette man charged with attempted murder for convenience store shooting

More: Man who shot at Lafayette convenience store clerk convicted of attempted murder

Jurors convicted Anderson in November, and he was sentenced on Monday.

In Indiana, a convict must serve 75% of the sentence. This means that Anderson will serve nearly 50 years. With credit for pretrial detention, he has about 48 more years to serve. He'll be 88 when he's eligible to be released.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Attempted murderer sent to prison for May 6 shooting