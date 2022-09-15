Attempted rape suspect pleads guilty to drug paraphernalia

Sep. 15—MILTON — A Montgomery man accused of attempting to rape a woman and impersonating an undercover agent pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Lewis Clark, 51, of Cemetery Hill Road, Montgomery, entered the guilty plea for the misdemeanor charge and a summary count of harassment in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl. The rape and related charges are still pending.

Clark was immediately ordered to pay $666.75 in fines and court costs/fees. A misdemeanor count of impersonating a public servant and two summary offenses of harassment and public drunkenness were withdrawn.

Clark is also facing two felony counts of attempted rape and strangulation, and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, unlawful restraint and theft by unlawful taking. A preliminary hearing on Wednesday was continued, but a new date is not yet scheduled.

Trooper Brian Watkins reported that a female victim contacted state police at 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 to report an alleged assault by Clark, a friend of two years. Clark allegedly tried to rape the friend in the middle of the night after she rejected his romantic advances.

When Clark was ordered to leave by the mother's boyfriend, he allegedly took the woman's phone, police said.

Later, that morning, state troopers were dispatched to a home at Springtown Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for a report of a man in the street claiming he was a state trooper conducting an investigation into child endangerment and luring, police said

Clark was found with a purple marijuana grinder, police said.

He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $100,000 cash bail on the felony attempted rape charges.