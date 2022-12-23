Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunshots

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds.

When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The two victims told police that they were shot in their vehicle in the Brentwood area. An unknown suspect had attempted to rob them when gunfire erupted.

JSO says that the suspect is still at large.

This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has information on this incident you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

