Attempted robbery of Esther Price ends with arrest on Valentine’s Day

A man is in jail after he tried to rob Esther Price on Valentine’s Day.

Police were called out to Esther Price on Wayne Avenue Tuesday afternoon after a man came in the store and tried to rob the woman at the cash register.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a woman told dispatchers that the man handed the woman at the cash register “a note demanding money.”

“The lady running the cash register screamed at him and said ‘You’re not gonna rob me,’” a second 911 caller told dispatchers.

The second caller said everyone in the store “was screaming at him” and got him to leave the store and run away without stealing any money or merchandise.

Both callers said the man had his face covered during the attempted robbery.

A police report showed that Dayton officers arrested 61-year-old Charles Pitts in connection to the incident. Pitts was arrested on Wayne Ave about 20 minutes after the attempted robbery was reported.

Pitts later confessed to police and said he was sorry, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police.

Pitts is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a robbery charge, as well as a probation violation.



