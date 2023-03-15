Attempted robbery at Gastonia Circle K caught on camera

An attempted armed robbery at a Circle K in Gastonia is under investigation, and police are hoping that someone will recognize the suspect seen in surveillance video.

The attempted robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on March 7 at the convenience store on South New Hope Road. The Gastonia Police Department says a suspect went into the store wearing sunglasses and a mask covering his mouth and nose.

Police say the suspect told a female employee to open the cash register drawer, but she said she couldn’t open the drawer. The man tried to get access behind the counter and again told the employee to open the drawer.

After the second attempt, the suspect ran away from the store and then drove away.

If you have information about the suspect or the robbery, police are asking you to call 704-861-8000.

