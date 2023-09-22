Attempted robbery leads to cross-county police pursuit, CMPD says

A police pursuit led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers into Concord Friday afternoon, following an attempted robbery in north Charlotte.

Officers responded to the attempted robbery at a gas station along North Graham Street with reports that shots were fired around 12:30 p.m., according to CMPD.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and officers tried to stop them, leading to a pursuit into Cabarrus County.

CMPD said the pursuit ended on Gibson Drive. The suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle. Five people are now in custody. A firearm was found after it was thrown from the vehicle.

Chopper 9 flew over what appeared to be the end of the pursuit and could see several CMPD cruisers in the area and a vehicle being towed off.

It is unclear what charges the suspects are facing.

