Attempted robbery leads to minor cut wound

Aug. 29—MANKATO — Two males attempted to rob two others who were walking on Monks Avenue near the Minnesota State University campus early Sunday morning.

Mankato police say the incident happened between 4-5 a.m. somewhere in the 1200-1600 blocks of Monks Avenue.

One of the suspects held a knife to the neck of the male victim as the suspect went through his pockets but reportedly nothing was taken.

The incident wasn't reported to police until later in the afternoon after the victim went to an urgent care clinic for a minor cut from the knife.

The suspects are described as two males wearing black clothing with their faces concealed. They were about 5-foot-11-inches tall.

Police said anyone with information on the suspects should call police at 507-387-8780.