UPDATE: Attempted robbery leaves one dead, three arrested in Noble

UPDATE @ 7:40 P.M.

Brooke Gaines with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one person is dead and three others have been arrested after a shooting at the Sooner Country Store.

CCSO says that four people were involved in an attempted robbery the lead up to the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntrye Law Chopper 4 is over the scene of a possible shooting near 117th Street and Maguire Road. There’s a heavy police presence in the area as the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.

News 4 has a crew on the ground headed to the scene.

No further information has been released.

