Attempted robbery puts Rainbow City schools on brief 'soft lockdown'

Schools in the Rainbow City area went on soft lockdown for a short time Thursday morning after an attempted robbery was reported at a convenience store on Alabama Highway 77, according to Rainbow City Police Chief Camp Yancey.

The lockdown lasted about 30 minutes, as officers responded at about 8:50 a.m. to the call at the Conoco gas station. Yancey said officers arrived in less than 2 minutes and learned the suspect, a man armed with a knife, had left the scene.

Yancey said investigators have information on a possible suspect, and their investigation into the incident continues.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Attempted Rainbow City robbery puts schools on brief lockdown