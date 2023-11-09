Attempted robbery, shooting under investigation in Murfreesboro

*Editor’s note: This story was previously reported as two separate shootings. Murfreesboro police have now said the two incidents were a shooting and an robbery. The story below has been updated to reflect these claims.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are investigating an attempted robbery and a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The two events, which police said are not connected, happened at around the same time approximately half a mile apart from each other, near the Middle Tennessee State University campus.

The attempted robbery happened at Crossing at Hazelwood Apartment Homes on Hazelwood Drive. A man reportedly approached a pizza delivery driver and demanded money, according to investigators.

Police also said the apartment where the pizza was supposed to be delivered to was vacant. It is unclear if any suspects are in custody. Officials said the delivery driver was not injured.

The shooting, meanwhile, happened at the College Pointe Apartments on Brown Drive.

Investigators said a man was shot and found behind one of the apartment buildings. Several people have been detained in regard to this shooting, according to police. The victim’s condition, however, is unknown.

Both incidents are under investigation.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

