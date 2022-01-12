Attempted robbery suspect fatally shot in Auburn by man he was trying to rob, police say

A man being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Auburn exchanged gunfire with the man who was trying to rob him, killing him, police said.

Officers from Auburn Police Department were called just after 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Auburn Way South for a report of a shooting, the department said in a Facebook post. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the arm and a robbery suspect who was shot and killed, police said.

The deceased attempted robbery suspect has not been identified. Police did not release his age.

The suspect approached a man who was leaving a nearby business and tried to rob him with a gun, police said. The victim also had a gun, and the two exchanged gunfire.

Police said late Tuesday that they were still in the early stages of their investigation.