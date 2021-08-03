Attempted robbery suspect shot by police, arrested in Powder Springs: GBI

Aug. 3—Powder Springs police shot and injured a robbery suspect Monday in an attempted traffic stop, which was followed by a car chase and the arrest of the suspect, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Tuesday the suspect, Glennis Earl Harris, 28, of Fairfield, California, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Harris is a suspect in the Monday morning shooting of a Brinks security guard at Wellstar Health Park in Holly Springs.

Harris is now in custody at the Cobb County jail, according to jail records.

Harris was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday and booked into the jail at about 11:15 p.m., records indicate. He is not bondable.

Per the GBI, Cobb County Police attempted to stop Harris near the corner of C.H. James Parkway and Brownsville Road in Powder Springs.

"Harris did not stop his vehicle and during the incident, he was shot by a Powder Springs Police Department officer," the GBI said in a statement.

Following the shooting, Harris continued to flee in his vehicle. Cobb Police performed a "PIT maneuver" to stop his vehicle, the GBI said. PIT maneuvers involve police pulling partly alongside a fleeing vehicle and turning into it, causing the suspect to spin out.

Harris struck two civilian vehicles during the chase, per the GBI. No injuries were reported from those vehicles, and no officers were injured.

Police found a gun in Harris' vehicle, leading to the gun charge.

The shooting at Wellstar Health Park in Cherokee County occurred Monday morning, the Cherokee Tribune and Ledger-News reported. A Brinks security guard was shot and later taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in stable condition. The GBI indicated the security guard was the victim of an attempted robbery.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Harris would be charged in the Wellstar incident. Officer April Van Alstine of the Holly Springs Police Department said HSPD officers were still investigating the shooting of the guard.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting of Harris. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb District Attorney's Office for review.